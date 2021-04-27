Should family doctors play a bigger part in the vaccine rollout?

Dr. Alykhan Abdulla, Director of the Kingsway Health Center in Ottawa and Chair of Family Medicine for the Ontario Medical Association discusses the role of the family doctor in the vaccine roll out. Also on the show: Michael Chazan, Director of Wonderwerk Cave Project and Professor at the University of Toronto, tells us about the OLDEST evidence of human activity unearthed in a cave in Africa. Michael Geist, law professor at the University of Ottawa and he holds the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, warns us that freedom of expression will be under attack if the federal government moves to have the C-R-T-C regulate all user generated content. Gina MacKay, Mayor of Stewart B.C., drops by to talk about how the Alaskan Governor is sharing vaccines the Canadian town. Amber Mac, tech expert and best-selling author, peels back the curtains on 'loot crates' in the gaming world, and why some equate it to a form of gambling. Evan asks: "What was the most you've ever spent on shoes?"