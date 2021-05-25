iHeartRadio
    Should remote learning be offered to students in the fall?


    Evan Solomon discusses New York City's decision to remove the option of remote learning in the fall and whether or not Canada should follow suit.  On today's show:  Dr. Brian Conway, infectious diseases specialist and the medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre, discusses B.C.'s reopening plan. Bishop Harding Smith, president of Minnesota Acts Now and George Floyd's friend, marks one year since Floyd's murder.  Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital and head of the Global Magnitsky Justice campaign, weighs-in on Belarus diverting a commercial flight with a fake bomb threat in order to arrest a journalist.  We play Evan's exclusive interview with Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Abella.  Listeners' thoughts on remote learning in the fall. 

