iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Supreme Court of Canada rules federal carbon pricing is constitutional

  • image.jpg?t=1596825387&size=Large

    Supreme Court of Canada rules federal carbon pricing is constitutional


    Evan Solomon discusses what the major ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada on carbon pricing means legally and politically.  On today's show:  Listeners' reaction to the Supreme Court of Canada ruling. Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP leader, weighs-in on the carbon pricing ruling.  Kate Beirness, SportsCentre anchor on TSN and Raptors sideline reporter, discusses the historic all-female NBA broadcast on TSN.  Ryan Borowski, Boulder, Colorado supermarket shooting witness, describes what he saw that day.  We play Evan's full interview with International Trade Minister Mary Mg on Canada's vaccine supply.  Lisa Raitt, former MP and Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, shares an update on her family's situation as her husband, Bruce, battles early-onset Alzheimer's. 

Featured

Listen to CJAD 800 Anywhere
CJAD Listen Anywhere button

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  