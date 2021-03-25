Supreme Court of Canada rules federal carbon pricing is constitutional

Evan Solomon discusses what the major ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada on carbon pricing means legally and politically. On today's show: Listeners' reaction to the Supreme Court of Canada ruling. Tom Mulcair, CTV News political analyst and former NDP leader, weighs-in on the carbon pricing ruling. Kate Beirness, SportsCentre anchor on TSN and Raptors sideline reporter, discusses the historic all-female NBA broadcast on TSN. Ryan Borowski, Boulder, Colorado supermarket shooting witness, describes what he saw that day. We play Evan's full interview with International Trade Minister Mary Mg on Canada's vaccine supply. Lisa Raitt, former MP and Deputy Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, shares an update on her family's situation as her husband, Bruce, battles early-onset Alzheimer's.