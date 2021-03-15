Trudeau says AstraZeneca vaccine is safe after several countries suspend use

Evan Solomon discusses the concerns surrounding AstraZeneca's COIVD-19 vaccine that have caused several countries to temporarily suspend its use as a precaution. On today's show: We play Evan's full interview with Procurement Minister Anita Anand. Kevin Parent, the social media lead at Ottawa Public Health, discusses how he helped build North America's most successful public health Twitter account during the pandemic. Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at the Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario’s vaccine task force, talks about the concerns surrounding AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Father Bryan Massingale, the only openly gay Black priest in the United States and a professor of theology at Fordham University, responds to the Vatican's decree that being gay is a "choice." MP Charlie Angus, NDP Ethics Critic, discusses the Kielburger's testimony on WE Charity. Zain Velji, a political campaign strategist who formerly worked with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, talks about Alberta's war room going after a kid's film on Netflix. Ben Proudfoot, CEO and founder of Breakwater Studios and co-director of A Concerto Is A Conversation, discusses the film's Oscar nomination.