Variants cause spike in COVID-19 cases across Canada

Evan Solomon discusses the third wave of COVID-19 in Canada and the dangers of the variants. On today's show: Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at the Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, discusses the third wave of COVID-19 and the variants. We play Evan's full interview with Conservative MP Tim Uppal on carbon pricing. Liberal MP Nate-Erskine Smith explains why he wants to see a one-time wealth tax to offset pandemic costs. Michael Castner, morning national news anchor for NBC news radio, discusses the latest updates on Derek Chauvin's trial.