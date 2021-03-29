iHeartRadio
Variants cause spike in COVID-19 cases across Canada

    Variants cause spike in COVID-19 cases across Canada


    Evan Solomon discusses the third wave of COVID-19 in Canada and the dangers of the variants.  On today's show:  Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at the Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, discusses the third wave of COVID-19 and the variants. We play Evan's full interview with Conservative MP Tim Uppal on carbon pricing.  Liberal MP Nate-Erskine Smith explains why he wants to see a one-time wealth tax to offset pandemic costs.  Michael Castner, morning national news anchor for NBC news radio, discusses the latest updates on Derek Chauvin's trial. 

