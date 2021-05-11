Will mixing vaccines become the norm in Canada?

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious diseases physician at Toronto General Hospital and a member of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force, shares his thoughts on whether or not Canada will become a mNRA country and whether or not we should be mixing-and-matching Covid-19 vaccines. On the show today: The Federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole drops by to talk about Canada's economic recovery, vaccines and Bill C-10. Bev Standing, a Canadian professional voice actor who became the voice of TikTok, discusses why she is suing the app. Cathy Slavic, PhD Candidate in Health Geography at McMaster University, unpacks how governments have performed with messaging during the pandemic. Dr. Wassim Saad, chief of staff of Windsor Regional Hospital, speaks about how they've applied to a special program to get vaccines from the U-S. Jason Leaver, Canadian web series creator known for creating the internationally critically acclaimed web series 'Out with Dad', talks about his new video game. Plus, are the federal government, media and opposition parties rooting for a disaster like one provincial justice minister is claiming? That's ludicrous! Also, we take your thoughts on whether or not the Tokyo Olympics SHOULD go on.