Would you STILL want to get the AstraZenecca shot?

Dr. Abdu Sharkawy, CTV Infectious Diseases Specialist, says comments made by Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh (Chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization) regarding preferred vaccine guidance weren't wrong... but believes the timing of it was off. We take your calls on whether or not you WOULD take the AstraZenecca shot. On the show today: We play Evan's full interview with Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O'Regan on the Line 5 Pipeline. An Alberta study finds struggling readers are falling further behind. We ask you if that's the case with your kids. Damiano Raveenthiran, Montreal resident, talks about the human rights complaint he's launched after losing an apartment because of his emotional support Doberman. Teresa Marini, an Ontario ICU nurse, believes Ontario ICU nurses are being disrespected by the provincial government. Dan Riskin, Bell Media science correspondent, chats about the whitest paint in the world and its benefits.