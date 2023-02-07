CJAD 800 Google Verify
Montreal home sales down 36% from January 2022: Quebec real estate associationThe Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal's January home sales fell to a level not seen since 2009 as the market slowdown continued.
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, including $46B in new fundingThe federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding
Police find no threat after Laurier Macdonald High School placed under lockdownMontreal police say a high school in the Saint-Leonard borough is in lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a threat was made by a possible student.
Two Montreal police officers lied about 2017 death of detainee: ethics boardQuebec's police ethics board says two Montreal officers lied to investigators about the 2017 death of a 23-year-old man in custody.
Earthquake in Turkiye and Syria: How Montrealers can helpAs search teams try to rescue survivors of the powerful earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, Montrealers are rallying to help. Donations are being received through the citizen organizations listed in this article.
Liberals compare PQ leader to Trump for wanting to close Roxham Road border crossingQuebec interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay says that in wanting to close Roxham Road to prevent irregular entry of asylum seekers into Quebec, the Parti Québécois and its leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon are behaving like Donald Trump.
Quebec police say former health authority worker made fake COVID-19 vaccine documentsQuebec anti-corruption police say a former employee of a Montreal health authority is facing criminal charges for allegedly creating fake proof-of-vaccination documents for COVID-19.
Montreal's rat problem: Opposition party proposes plan to deal with rodentsMontreal's opposition part, Ensemble Montreal, is tabling a motion to deal with the city's rat infestation problem. The party wants preventative measures put in place as the rodent population has exploded in recent years.
Westmount's blue collar workers hold two-day strikeBlue collar workers employed by the City of Westmount are holding a two-day strike from Tuesday to Thursday.