Quebec reopening schedule
Quebec is getting ready to reopen, and the rules around what is and isn't allowed are about to change. Here's a timeline of dates the Quebec government plans to reopen various sectors.
FULL REOPENING TIMELINE
May 28, preliminary phase:
- Curfew lifted for the entire province
- Restaurants can reopen their terrasses; in red and orange zones, each table must have people from a single home, or two adults from different addresses if their minor-age children are there
- People can have a gathering of up to eight people from two homes in their backyards, with two-metre distancing
- In theatres and stadiums, crowds of 250 people per section (up to 2,500 total) will be allowed
- Travel between regions will be allowed
Starting May 31, Phase One:
- The “vast majority” of the province will go into orange zone
- Secondary 3, 4, and 5 students will go to school full-time
- Restaurant dining rooms will reopen; unclear what restrictions will apply
- Gyms will reopen
Starting June 11-14, Phase Two:
- Most regions will go into yellow zone “at the very latest” by June 14
- Bars will reopen, with their terrasses open earlier, on June 11
- People from two different residences may visit in a private home
- All team sports, including contact sports, will start again
Starting June 25-28, Phase Three:
- Most regions go into green zone
- Ten people living in a maximum of three homes will be able to gather in a private home
- Day camps and sleepaway camps will reopen
- All indoor team sports will start