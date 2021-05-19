Quebec reopening schedule

Quebec is getting ready to reopen, and the rules around what is and isn't allowed are about to change. Here's a timeline of dates the Quebec government plans to reopen various sectors.

FULL REOPENING TIMELINE

May 28, preliminary phase:

Curfew lifted for the entire province

Restaurants can reopen their terrasses; in red and orange zones, each table must have people from a single home, or two adults from different addresses if their minor-age children are there

People can have a gathering of up to eight people from two homes in their backyards, with two-metre distancing

In theatres and stadiums, crowds of 250 people per section (up to 2,500 total) will be allowed

Travel between regions will be allowed

Starting May 31, Phase One:

The “vast majority” of the province will go into orange zone

Secondary 3, 4, and 5 students will go to school full-time

Restaurant dining rooms will reopen; unclear what restrictions will apply

Gyms will reopen

Starting June 11-14, Phase Two:

Most regions will go into yellow zone “at the very latest” by June 14

Bars will reopen, with their terrasses open earlier, on June 11

People from two different residences may visit in a private home

All team sports, including contact sports, will start again

Starting June 25-28, Phase Three: