iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Vaccine information

vaccine-5926664_1280

Quebecers over aged 85 can start being vaccinated as of Monday, March 1st. You can make an appointment by calling: 1-877-644-4545 or by going to the Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign website.

The government is reminding citizens that any electronic communication offering vaccinations for a fee is fraudulent, and should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

WHEN WILL I GET A SHOT?

The general population has been broken down into the following priority groups:

  • People 85 years of age or older
  • People 70 to 84 years of age
  • People 60 to 69 years of age
  • Adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID‑19
  • Adults under 60 without chronic diseases or health problems increasing the risk of complications, but who provide essential services and who are in contact with certain vulnerable populations, such as a family member in a CHSLD
  • The rest of the adult population

WHERE CAN I GET VACCINATED?

Not all sites have been announced. Here are the ones in the Montreal area we know about so far: 

  • Palais des congres de Montreal - 1001 Jean-Paul-Riopelle Place
  • The Olympic Stadium - 4545 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
  • Decarie Square Shopping Centre - 6900 Décarie Boulevard
  • A shared office building - 7101 Parc Avenue
  • Bill-Durnan Arena - 4988 Vézina Street
  • Bob-Birnie Arena - 58 Maywood Avenue (Pointe-Claire)
  • The Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre - 707 75e Avenue (LaSalle)
  • Gerry-Robertson Community Centre - 9665 Gouin Boulivard W (Pierrefonds-Roxboro)

SHOULD I GET THE VACCINE?

What if you’ve already had the virus? Should you still get a shot? Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, president of Montreal’s West-Central health network says yes.

“The simple answer is just about everybody should be vaccinated, even if you had a documented COVID-19 infection in the last 12 months,” he said

The only exception may be those with pre-existing medical conditions or immunosuppressed people.

Rosenberg says that if you’re unsure, you should talk to your physician.

“Those people that are being actively immunosuppressed by chemotherapy or by a transplant related immunosuppression [may need to postpone] vaccination because the vaccine may not be as effective," he said.

YourStory
yourstory2