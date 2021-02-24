Vaccine information
Quebecers over aged 85 can start being vaccinated as of Monday, March 1st. You can make an appointment by calling: 1-877-644-4545 or by going to the Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign website.
The government is reminding citizens that any electronic communication offering vaccinations for a fee is fraudulent, and should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
WHEN WILL I GET A SHOT?
The general population has been broken down into the following priority groups:
- People 85 years of age or older
- People 70 to 84 years of age
- People 60 to 69 years of age
- Adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID‑19
- Adults under 60 without chronic diseases or health problems increasing the risk of complications, but who provide essential services and who are in contact with certain vulnerable populations, such as a family member in a CHSLD
- The rest of the adult population
WHERE CAN I GET VACCINATED?
Not all sites have been announced. Here are the ones in the Montreal area we know about so far:
- Palais des congres de Montreal - 1001 Jean-Paul-Riopelle Place
- The Olympic Stadium - 4545 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue
- Decarie Square Shopping Centre - 6900 Décarie Boulevard
- A shared office building - 7101 Parc Avenue
- Bill-Durnan Arena - 4988 Vézina Street
- Bob-Birnie Arena - 58 Maywood Avenue (Pointe-Claire)
- The Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre - 707 75e Avenue (LaSalle)
- Gerry-Robertson Community Centre - 9665 Gouin Boulivard W (Pierrefonds-Roxboro)
SHOULD I GET THE VACCINE?
What if you’ve already had the virus? Should you still get a shot? Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, president of Montreal’s West-Central health network says yes.
“The simple answer is just about everybody should be vaccinated, even if you had a documented COVID-19 infection in the last 12 months,” he said
The only exception may be those with pre-existing medical conditions or immunosuppressed people.
Rosenberg says that if you’re unsure, you should talk to your physician.
“Those people that are being actively immunosuppressed by chemotherapy or by a transplant related immunosuppression [may need to postpone] vaccination because the vaccine may not be as effective," he said.