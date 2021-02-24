Vaccine information

Quebecers over aged 85 can start being vaccinated as of Monday, March 1st. You can make an appointment by calling: 1-877-644-4545 or by going to the Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign website.

The government is reminding citizens that any electronic communication offering vaccinations for a fee is fraudulent, and should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

WHEN WILL I GET A SHOT?

The general population has been broken down into the following priority groups:

People 85 years of age or older

People 70 to 84 years of age

People 60 to 69 years of age

Adults under 60 years of age who have a chronic disease or health problem that increases the risk of complications of COVID‑19

Adults under 60 without chronic diseases or health problems increasing the risk of complications, but who provide essential services and who are in contact with certain vulnerable populations, such as a family member in a CHSLD

The rest of the adult population

WHERE CAN I GET VACCINATED?

Not all sites have been announced. Here are the ones in the Montreal area we know about so far:

Palais des congres de Montreal - 1001 Jean-Paul-Riopelle Place

The Olympic Stadium - 4545 Pierre-de Coubertin Avenue

Decarie Square Shopping Centre - 6900 Décarie Boulevard

A shared office building - 7101 Parc Avenue

Bill-Durnan Arena - 4988 Vézina Street

Bob-Birnie Arena - 58 Maywood Avenue (Pointe-Claire)

The Dollard-St-Laurent Sports Centre - 707 75e Avenue (LaSalle)

Gerry-Robertson Community Centre - 9665 Gouin Boulivard W (Pierrefonds-Roxboro)

SHOULD I GET THE VACCINE?

What if you’ve already had the virus? Should you still get a shot? Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, president of Montreal’s West-Central health network says yes.

“The simple answer is just about everybody should be vaccinated, even if you had a documented COVID-19 infection in the last 12 months,” he said

The only exception may be those with pre-existing medical conditions or immunosuppressed people.

Rosenberg says that if you’re unsure, you should talk to your physician.

“Those people that are being actively immunosuppressed by chemotherapy or by a transplant related immunosuppression [may need to postpone] vaccination because the vaccine may not be as effective," he said.