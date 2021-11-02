Unseasonal, 'unprecedented' surge in pediatric admissions for respiratory virus taxes Quebec hospita

FREDERICK OLIVIER, studying to become a high school science teacher & DR. LISA STARR, Department Chair and Associate Professor of Integrated Studies in Education at McGill University

MONTREAL -- A highly unusual surge in visits to Quebec’s pediatric emergency rooms during the late summer and early fall, has in turn, led to an “unprecedented” number of young children being admitted to hospital - a trend that continued through October, according to hospital figures.

The patients, the vast majority under one year old, are sick with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), that may start out like the common cold, but can sink into the lungs, causing a more serious infection like pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

Having a greater number of children in hospital beds, on oxygen or requiring rehydration, also means hospital resources and employees are overtaxed. Some services have been reorganized as a result, and some elective surgeries habve been postponed.

In September 2021 there were 77 RSV admissions to the Montreal Children’s Hospital including to the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU). That’s 3.5 times higher than during pre-pandemic September 2018, when 22 children were admitted.

There was only a slight improvement this October, when admissions fell to 60, which is still 2.5 times the number of children (24) who required beds during the same month in 2018, according to data provided by the hospital.

The admission rate “is not out of keeping with the typical winter time surge, so it's unprecedented. Nothing like this has ever been documented before,” said Dr. Jesse Papenburg, an infectious diseases specialist at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

He said that means doctors are “very cautious of our predictions for the next few months,” but it is possible cases won’t abate, right through March, the situation intensifying as regular seasonal viruses like influenza also make the rounds.

Doctors at Ste-Justine Hospital are equally off-balance when it comes to planning ahead for this year and next, as they too have experienced the same influx of young patients needing in-hospital care, during late summer and fall.

While that hospital provided CTV News with a different breakdown, the figures show that over a seven-month period in 2021, from April 1 to Nov. 1, which doesn’t include the usually viral-loaded winter months, 413 children were admitted with RSV infections, just 55 fewer children than during the entire year in 2018-2019.

Out of 413 sick children admitted to Ste-Justine in 2021 so far, 413 were between the ages of 0-11 months old.