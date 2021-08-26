Montreal Explored Omny playlist Newsletters Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners Subscribe × Logo Subscribe to a newsletter * * * Choose at least one of these Newsletters CJAD 800 - Breaking News Alert Be the first to know! Sign-up for this newsletter to get breaking news alerts sent right to your inbox and to get a heads-up on special programming, exclusive interviews and live conferences. CJAD 800 - Newsletter Sign-up to receive information on promotions and contests. CJAD 800 - Special Offers Exclusive opportunities for deals and pre-sales. By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. 1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9 - 514-989-2523 - cbury@cjad.com - : Buy Local Click here to support your local merchants and help rebuild our economy Have a story ? Photos, videos and news tips. Share your story here or send an e-mail to yourstory@cjad.com VACCINATION PASSPORT: How to get it and where you'll need to show it VACCINATIONS: How to get an appointment