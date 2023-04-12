1-833-DENONCE: Quebec creates phone line to report sexual misconduct in schools

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is following through on his promise and launching the 1-833-DENONCE line to report sexual misconduct or violence in schools.

The line is toll-free and confidential. It's available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and has a voice mailbox, Drainville announced Wednesday in a press release.

An email address serving a similar purpose already exists: signalements@éducation.gouv.qc.ca.

Minister Drainville committed to creating the phone line on March 24 as part of a strategy to fight violence in schools.

On Wednesday, he reiterated that the ministry can't replace the police; he encouraged victims and witnesses of criminal acts in schools to report the situation directly to law enforcement.

Last month, Drainville launched an investigation "of general scope" following multiple reports and allegations of sexual misconduct in the school system.

In particular, he was questioned by Québec solidaire MNA Ruba Ghazal about sexual assaults allegedly committed against students at a high school in Cowansville, in the Eastern Townships.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 12, 2023.