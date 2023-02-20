1 arrested, 1 dead Sunday after alleged drunk driving crash in the Beauce

A motorist driving on Highway 73 Sunday night in the Beauce region of Quebec died after being struck by another car coming the wrong way.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) reports that the driver, in his 50s, is expected to face a charge of impaired driving causing death later Monday. He suffered minor injuries and transported to hospital.

As of early morning, the SQ did not know if he would be taken to court or if his appearance would be by videoconference.

The other man in his late 40s who was involved in the head-on collision was also taken to hospital after the impact and died a few hours later.

There were no passengers in the two motorists involved.

The SQ said the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. near Exit 53 of Highway 73, in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, between Beauceville and Saint-Georges.

For an unknown reason, the driver at fault was driving north in the southbound lane.

Police say weather conditions were good in the area when the collision occurred.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 20, 2023.