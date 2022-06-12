1 child dead, another in critical condition after backyard pool accidents

Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.

On Sunday afternoon, a five-year-old boy fell into the backyard pool at his home in Repentigny, Que.

According to local police (SPVR), the child was underwater for about 20 minutes and is now fighting for his life in hospital.

The pool's water was "black and muddy," according to SPVR spokesperson Bruno Marier, which meant the child was difficult to find. The pool hadn't been opened yet for the season.

When first responders arrived, two neighbours were already in the water trying to locate him, including Joe Pereira, who said he couldn't even see his own arms in the murky water.

"I tried moving around a whole bunch of times looking for him. I choked on water I don't know how many times and I went under a good 70 times. My wife tells me it was more than that," he told CTV News. "It was hard looking for him."

After several minutes of searching, another neighbour who was also in the water helping Pereira finally found the boy in the deep end of the pool, just as police officers arrived on scene.

"The cops showed up at that moment and there was one that jumped into the water to help take him out and the [paramedics] started doing CPR right away," Pereira said.

CHILD DIES IN DROWNING IN ST-LAMBERT

The day before, a four-year-old boy from St-Lambert, in Greater Montreal, was found unconscious in his family's backyard pool.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said the family's pool was fenced, and it's currently unclear how the child got in.



'IT CAN HAPPEN IN 15 TO 20 SECONDS'

With pools starting to open for summer, the Quebec Lifesaving Society is cautioning guardians to be extra vigilant, especially when it comes to young children.

Society director Raynald Hawkins says children should always be closely supervised while near bodies of water.

"With toddlers in can happen in 15 to 20 seconds, it's silent," he said.

He said caretakers should keep their young children within arm's reach.

"It's like crossing the street. You always want to take the kids by the hand. This is the same reality with the backyard pool."

