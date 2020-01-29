1 dead, 1 arrested after an altercation in a Blainville home; SQ taking over investigation

One man died and police arrested another after a fight inside a Blainville home on Wednesday, the Surete du Quebec said.

Blainville police received a 911 call at about 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday about a person "in crisis" in a home on George-Heriot Street, the SQ wrote in a statement.

First responders transported more than one person to the hospital, an officer on the scene added.

One person, a man, died, police said. A man in his 20s has been arrested and is being interviewed by investigators.

The case has been transferred to the SQ, who are investigating.

A Blainville police spokesperson said they could not comment on the case because it had been transferred to the SQ.

A major police operation was underway outside the suburban home on Wednesday evening.