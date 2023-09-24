1 dead, 2 injured after partial building collapse in Montreal

One is dead and two injured after a building partially collapsed in Montreal on Saturday.

A man's body was discovered in the rubble hours after the initial event.

Firefighters were called around 3:50 p.m. to the building on Rolland Boulevard and Pascal Street, in the Montreal North borough.

According to the fire department (SIM), a concrete floor slab on the first level collapsed at the front of the building.

Two men were discovered in the basement by rescuers and rushed to hospital.

The third man was found around 10:15 p.m.

"Unfortunately, a man was found under the debris and was pronounced dead by the Urgences-santé paramedics on site," said Marie-Ève Beausoleil of the SIM.

The fire department said he was likely an employee working at one of the shops on the first floor.

The cause of the collapse is unclear, authorities say. Montreal firefighters told CTV there was a fire in the three-storey building within the last two years, and renovation work was underway.

The building is mixed-use, with businesses occupying the first floor, and apartments on the upper two levels.

Other occupants of the building were safely evacuated.

Investigations by the coroner and Quebec's workplace safety board are underway.

With files from The Canadian Press.