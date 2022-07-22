iHeartRadio
1 dead, 3 injured after explosion at Montreal company

One person is dead and two are injured after an explosion at a polymer research centre in Dorval, Que. (CTV News)

An explosion at a polymer research centre Friday in the Montreal suburb of Dorval left one dead and at least three injured. 

Paramedics received a 911 call at around 11:30 a.m. for a report of an explosion. They said a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were sent to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A third worker who was injured refused to be sent to hospital. 

The explosion happened at the Polymer Source, a company that describes itself as a supplier of high-quality polymers and bio-polymers for academic and pharmaceutical and industrial research.

Three teams of paramedics responded to the scene. Firefighters were also on site. 

Two inspectors from Quebec's labour safety board, the CNESST, were on the scene Friday afternoon to gather information. 

According to a statement from CNESST, inspectors "secured the site by prohibiting all chemical processes."

It's too early to tell if a CNESST will conduct an official investigation into the matter.

"We must first allow our inspectors to complete the collection of information. This step may take a few days," the statement continues.  

Polymer Source did not respond to a request for comment from CTV about the incident. 

With files from CTV News Montreal's Joe Lofaro and Bogdan Lytvynenko, and The Canadian Press. 

