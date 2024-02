One person was taken to hospital Monday night following a fire in the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent.

The fire was contained to the underground garage of an apartment building at 30 Place de la Côte Vertu.

Several cars were burned by the fire, which started just after 9 p.m. and was put out in about half an hour.

One man was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.