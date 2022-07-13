iHeartRadio
1 injured after drive-by shooting in Montreal North

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Montreal North Tuesday night.

Officers received a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. about gunfire near Rolland Boulevard and Pascal Street.

According to the force, a person in a moving vehicle fired toward a group of individuals standing on the street before fleeing the scene.

"A 28-year-old man was located, injured to the lower body by firearm," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was transported to hospital and there is no danger to his life."

Investigators found bullet casings on the ground on Lapierre Street, near the crime scene.

No arrests have been made. 

