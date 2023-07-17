1 injured after gunshots ring out in downtown Montreal

More gunshots sounded out in downtown Montreal, this time early on Monday morning near the intersection of Saint-Denis Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard East in the Latin Quarter.

An injured young man in his 20s was located at the scene by Montreal police (SPVM) officers, who had been alerted shortly before 12:40 a.m. by a 911 call.

He was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and a little later medical authorities declared that his life was not in danger.

The SPVM set up a security perimeter at the intersection where the shooting occurred.

A bullet casing was found on the ground, and the scene was still being examined at dawn with the help of forensic identification technicians and the police canine squad.

No arrests have been made. Police say that the perpetrators of the shooting fled before the first officers arrived.

Last Wednesday, there were two shootings in the city centre, one at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street West and Drummond and the other at the corner of Sainte-Catherine West and Union Avenue, which left just as many people injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 17, 2023.