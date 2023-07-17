iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

1 injured after gunshots ring out in downtown Montreal


Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

More gunshots sounded out in downtown Montreal, this time early on Monday morning near the intersection of Saint-Denis Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard East in the Latin Quarter.

An injured young man in his 20s was located at the scene by Montreal police (SPVM) officers, who had been alerted shortly before 12:40 a.m. by a 911 call.

He was conscious when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, and a little later medical authorities declared that his life was not in danger.

The SPVM set up a security perimeter at the intersection where the shooting occurred.

A bullet casing was found on the ground, and the scene was still being examined at dawn with the help of forensic identification technicians and the police canine squad.

No arrests have been made. Police say that the perpetrators of the shooting fled before the first officers arrived.

Last Wednesday, there were two shootings in the city centre, one at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street West and Drummond and the other at the corner of Sainte-Catherine West and Union Avenue, which left just as many people injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 17, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*