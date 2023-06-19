iHeartRadio
1 man injured, and another arrested after Montreal knife fight


file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A knife fight early Monday morning in a Montreal North apartment led to one man being taken to hospital and another to a police station for questioning.

According to Montreal police (SPVM), an argument broke out between the two men shortly before 7 a.m. in an apartment on Lausanne Avenue near the intersection of Prieur Street East, in the Montreal North borough. A 911 call alerted authorities to the fight.

Urgences-santé paramedics told the SPVM that the 44-year-old victim was in an unstable state of health when he was taken to hospital.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at the apartment.

A security perimeter was set up. Investigators and forensic identification technicians from the SPVM were expected to begin their work mid-morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2023.

