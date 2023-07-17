iHeartRadio
1 person remains in hospital after deadly gondola crash at Quebec's Mont Tremblant


image.jpg

Quebec provincial police say one person was killed and another seriously injured Sunday at the Mont Tremblant resort when a gondola collided with a drilling machine.

They say two people from Ontario were thrown from the gondola -- a man in his 50s who died in hospital and a woman in her 50s who is in critical condition in hospital.

Police say the gondola struck a piece of construction machinery that was being operated by a third party about halfway up the mountain, located about 130 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau says police hope to meet with the drill operator and other witnesses, adding that the construction machinery will be inspected.

Quebec's workplace health and safety board is also investigating.

The gondola has been turned off until further notice, and Sunday's activities on the mountain were cancelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.

