Dorcas Marfo

CTVNews.ca Writer

Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.

The recall is for all 2023 Soul, 2023 Sportage and 2023-2024 Seltos models.

Transport Canada says 10,757 of the recalled vehicles were sold in Canada.

According to the notice, certain electrical components in the recalled vehicles may be damaged and can short-circuit and overheat, which may start a fire.

Kia says it recommends drivers park recalled vehicles outside and away from other vehicles and buildings due to fire risk.

Kia advises any affected motorists to take their vehicle to a dealership for inspection and replacement where necessary. Kia will contact affected vehicle owners by mail.