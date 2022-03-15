10 arrested in Greater Montreal drug raids

Ten people, including an alleged member of the Hells Angels, were arrested Tuesday morning as part of drug raids in the Montreal, Laurentian and Eastern Townships regions.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the arrests were made following searches conducted last month, as well as in the last few days.

The suspects are expected to appear in court later in the day via video conference.

They were arrested in Montreal, Longueuil, Saint-Jérôme, Terrebonne, Sherbrooke and Ange-Gardien by officers with the national organized crime enforcement squad (ENRCO).

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2022.