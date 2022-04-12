10 arrests expected after 2020 raid of massive cannabis grow op: Quebec police

Quebec provincial police arrested and charged two men and expect to arrest eight more after seizing more than 1,000 cannabis plants and close to $1 million in a series of raids almost two years ago.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release on Tuesday that it is in the process of dismantling "a cannabis production and distribution network" that police allege has been active across Montreal.

A 35-year-old man from Pointe-aux-Trembles and a 52-year-old man from Saint-Zotique were charged Monday at the Montreal courthouse and remain behind bars.

The SQ says eight more arrests (five men and three women) are expected Tuesday after more than 15 searches in April and October of 2020 that resulted in the seizure of plants, 110 kg of cannabis, 38 kg of psilocybin, 23 firearms and cash.

The SQ says after the seizures, Crown prosecutors conducted a lengthy investigation and issued arrest warrants for 10 suspects.

"It should be noted that there is still a significant number of illegal cannabis production in Quebec," the SQ said in its release. "In addition to supplying the black market, they generate significant revenues that can be used to finance criminal activities."

The Quebec Ministry of Public Security's ACCES (Actions Concertées pour Contrer les Économies Souterraines) Cannabis program was started in 2018 specifically to target the cannabis black market.

Police are asking anyone with information on illegal cannabis smuggling, production or trafficking to contact 1-800-659-4264.