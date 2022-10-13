10 Halloween attractions to visit in and around Montreal

'Tis the season to be spooky!

Halloween is right around the corner. If you're in the mood to celebrate, here's some fun (and sometimes scary) Halloween-themed attractions to check out in and around Montreal.

PUMPKIN PICKING

Visit one of the many pumpkin patches in the area, such as Quinn Farm on Île Perrot, La Magie de la Pomme in Saint-Eustache, or Ferme La Fille Du Roy in Sainte-Madeleine.

A longer list of drivable pumpkin patches can be found here.

If you rather stay on-island, a diverse selection of pumpkins is available at Montreal's major markets, such as Atwater and Jean-Talon.

HAUNTED MONTREAL

If creepy things are more your speed, take a guided tour with Haunted Montreal through the city's haunted pubs, paranormal hotels and a forgotten graveyard. In addition, tours through Old Montreal have been added to the October schedule.

FRIGHT FEST

A classic Montreal Halloween excursion, La Ronde's annual Fright Fest opened last week. Brave the haunted mazes and "Scare Zones," check out spooky live shows and more.

PAWLLOWEEN PAWTY

It's a Halloween costume contest, but for dogs. Need we say more? Hosted at Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier park on Oct. 29, you can register your pup for the Pawlloween Pawty here.

HALLOWEEN SHIVERS

Visit the Halloween Shivers display at Montreal's Botanical Garden. The attraction features various activities like bewitched creature hunts and potion-making workshops.

MASSONLOWEEN

On Oct. 29, the Promenade Masson in Rosemont will be transformed into a mini-Halloween fun fair called Massonloween, featuring "mystery tunnels," Halloween stories at the local library, and visits from your favourite superheroes.

PICK A PECK OF PUMPKINS

At the Chateau Ramezay history museum in Old Montreal, the special October-long Pick a Peck of Pumpkins tour is bringing all-things-gourd to the family. Printable game booklets for kids of all ages can be downloaded before arrival (plus, it's free!)

ILLUMI LAVAL

The Dazzling World of Lights exhibition at Illumi Laval features a few special Halloween twists this October, with monsters, witches and ghosts awaiting our arrival, not to mention thousands of pumpkins. The sights can be seen on foot or by car.

CASINO DE MONTREAL HALLOWEEN PARTY

This one's for the adults who are kids at heart. Casino Montreal will host the "biggest costume party in town" on Oct. 28 and 29. Kick off the evening with Halloween happy hour and check out a wide array of entertainment, from live body-painting sessions to drag queen DJ sets.

PUMPKINFERNO

It's a bit of a trek, but if you're willing to make the drive, check out the elaborate Pumpkinferno jack-o-lantern display at Upper Canada village in Morrisburg, Ontario.

It's a little under two hours by car from Montreal.

