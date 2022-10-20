10 more COVID-19 deaths in Quebec, hospitalizations steady

Quebec is reporting 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total deaths since the pandemic began to 16,925.

Two of those deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, while three were recorded between two and seven days ago and five were recorded over a week ago.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remains the same as the previous day at 2,085. Of those, 655 people were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the rest tested positive at the hospital.

There are 54 people with COVID-19 in the ICU, a decrease of eight with nine new entries and 17 discharges.

NEW CASES

Quebec public health logged an additional 1,057 positive PCR COVID-19 tests on Thursday. In addition, 165 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

There are currently 3,985 healthcare workers absent from work for reasons related to COVID-19.

The province is monitoring 371 active coronavirus outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 26,727 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, it was reported Thursday.

So far, 15 per cent of Quebecers have gotten the jab since August 2022, and 23 per cent have received it in the past five months. That rate is highest among people over 54, at 23 per cent, and lowest among under-40s, at seven per cent.