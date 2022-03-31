10 Quebec MNAs now out after testing positive for COVID-19

Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe is the 10th member of the National Assembly to call in sick due to COVID-19. He announced Thursday morning that he has the novel coronavirus.

His infection makes it eight CAQ MNAs out with COVID-19: Premier François Legault, deputy premier Geneviève Guilbault, Transport Minister François Bonnardel, party chairman Mario Asselin, Stéphanie Lachance, Sébastien Schneeberger and Lise Lavallée.

In addition, Liberal Christine St-Pierre and Quebec Solidaire Émilise Lessard-Therrien also have COVID-19.

Since March 15, all 125 MNAs have been able to sit in the Blue Room and participate in Question Period. They must wear masks at all times, except when speaking.

Vice-president of the National Assembly Marc Picard said in an impromptu news conference that he believed the National Assembly to be a safe place to work.

Health Minister Christian Dubé ruled out any tightening of sanitary measures in Quebec on Thursday, explaining that the BA.2 variant was mainly present in less populated regions.



LISTEN ON CJAD 800 RADIO: Even Quebec City is getting affected as several MNAs self-isolated with COVID-19





-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 31, 2022.