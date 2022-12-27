10-year-old barista from Montreal brewing up big dreams

Rob Lurie

CTV News Montreal Videojournalist

There's a new gourmet coffee service in town, and its founder is unlike any other barista you've ever met.

Jack Steiner, age 10, is the boy behind Steiner Coffee, a mobile barista business based out of Cote Saint Luc in Greater Montreal.

The fourth grader has long been fascinated with the art of coffee-making.

"I think he just liked to see how the machine worked and liked pushing the buttons and it was something different. He's not a typical kid," his mother Jessica Choueke told CTV News.

After Jack began making coffee for his parents, he became hooked.

"As guests started coming to our house, he would get excited and say 'can I make you a coffee, can I make you a coffee?'" Choueke recounted.

Soon, he had the urge to bring his skills on the road.

"I've always enjoyed making coffee for people so it gave me the idea," said Jack.

With the help of Instagram and Tik Tok, Jack promoted up his mobile barista business. His customer base started with friends and family but soon spread to bigger organizations.

Jack's drive has even inspired his teacher: his class is now doing projects where students develop their own businesses.

Teacher Jordyn Chaimberg says Jack's success at just 10 years old comes as no surprise.

"Not only is he intelligent, but he's a kind person and he gets along with everybody, he's so helpful and he's a great addition to our class."

Click here to learn more about Steiner coffee.