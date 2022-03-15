10-year-old girl badly beaten in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood

A 10-year-old girl is suffering from serious head injuries after she was severely beaten by a man in Montreal's east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

According to Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police (SPVM), the incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"The young girl was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when a 21-year-old man approach them and for reasons still to be determined, started to punch the young girl and drag her a couple of metres until people that noticed the altercation got involved," he said.

Witnesses alerted police in the neighbourhood to what had happened and the 21-year-old man was arrested shortly after.

"The motive is still to be determined, a possible psychological evaluation to be done, probably mental health issues that could be causing that, but it's still to be determined," said Bergeron.

The girl was transported to hospital with serious injuries to her head and upper body.

"She is suffering from a violent nervous shock as well," Bergeron noted.

He adds the 21-year-old could be facing serious charges, such as aggravated assault.

He is expected to appear in court either Tuesday or at a later date.