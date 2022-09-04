iHeartRadio
15°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

10 years ago: gunman enters Metropolis during PQ leader Marois' victory speech

image.jpg

Quebec is marking the 10-year-anniversary of its fatal election-night shooting amid renewed calls for security for political candidates on the campaign trail.

It was a decade ago today that a shooter opened fire outside the venue where then-premier elect Pauline Marois was delivering her victory speech, killing one person and seriously injuring another.

Richard Henry Bain was convicted in 2016 of one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder and sentenced to at least 20 years with no possibility of parole.

While Bain didn't enter the Metropolis nightclub, testimony at his trial revealed he'd told a forensic psychiatrist that he'd wanted to set fire to the venue and "kill as many separatists as possible,'' including Marois.

The anniversary comes as politicians on the provincial election campaign trail have faced threats of violence that have raised concern over their safety.

Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy has gone public about the death threats she's received, while the riding office of another Liberal candidate was vandalized and robbed last week. On Saturday, Quebec provincial police announced they'd arrested a person suspected of altering a Coalition Avenir Québec candidate's campaign poster to show it dripping blood. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 4, 2022.

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*