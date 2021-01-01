iHeartRadio
11 active cases of COVID-19 reported in eastern Quebec Mi'kmaq community

An electron microscopic image that shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (AFP)

The Listuguj Mi'gmaq Government, in eastern Quebec, says there are now 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the community.

The government reported three active cases on Wednesday.

Before the current outbreak, two cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Listuguj -- both of whom have since recovered.

The government said in a press release that the people who have tested positive in the past few days were in close contact with an individual who travelled to Listuguj from another part of the province and didn't self-isolate.

It says a contact tracing and testing operation began after the new cases were found.

The community of just over 2,100 people is located on the Gaspe Peninsula along the border with New Brunswick.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2021.

