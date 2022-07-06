115 dairy cows killed in a fire at a Quebec farm

Over 100 cows died in a fire that erupted at the Ferme des Gaudette in Quebec's Montérégie region overnight on Wednesday.

Firefighters received a phone call at 1:49 a.m. about a fire at the family farm in Saint-Denis-sur-Richelieu, near Highway 137.

"We are currently investigating the exact cause of the incident on site," said Robert Phaneuf, chief of the local fire safety services.

Only 10 out of 125 cows managed to survive, while the main barn was destroyed. According to Phaneuf, firefighters had extinguished the vast majority of the fire by 6 a.m.

"The last time we had a fire like this in the area was back in 2015," the fire chief added.

The Sûreté du Québec also assisted on-site while Highway 137 was closed off to traffic following the incident.