12,833 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec, staggering increase from previous days

There are 12,833 new COVID-19 infections in Quebec -- another record-breaking number of people who have contracted the virus.

This brings the total number of people infected to 559,270.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have only been two other days that the province recorded more than 10,000 cases: 10,246 on Dec. 22 and 10,713 on Dec. 23, according to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ).

Quebec health minister Christian Dubé is expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation during a news conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The province's health officials also confirmed 15 more deaths, a total of 11,692.

The positivity rate in Quebec is now 26.8 per cent and the seven-day average sits at 9,133.

There are currently 1,468 active outbreaks in the province.

To date, 477,854 people have recovered from the illness.

On Dec. 27, a total of 40,550 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by 88, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 702.

Of those, 115 people are in intensive care; up by six.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 1.2 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 12.1 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 59,691 more vaccinations, for a total of 15,005,169 doses given in the province.

As of Dec. 27, a total of 7,260,432 Quebecers, or 89 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,657,312 people, or 82 per cent, have received two.

Of those eligible for a third dose, 1,087,425 Quebecers, or 13 per cent, have received it.

VARIANT TRACKER

According to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the number of Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant cases is now 3,306.

The numbers currently stand at 45,665 Alpha (B.1.1.7), 460 Bêta (B.1.351), 610 Gamma (P.1) and 32,804 Delta (B.1.167.2).