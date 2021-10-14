12 arrests made for violent events linked to drug trafficking network

Montreal police made 12 arrests Thursday related to series of violent acts committed by individuals linked to a drug trafficking group.

In addition to the arrests, an investigation led to the dismantling of a major cocaine trafficking network in Montreal and Abitibi.

Police say the primary motive behind the acts committed by this group was to control the drug trade in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.

The acts occurred in Montreal between July 2020 and March 2021, and included the 17th homicide of 2020.

Various charges have been laid, including murder, drug trafficking, conspiracy, gangsterism, assault with a weapon and numerous firearms offences.

Tommy Bradette, 25, Jonathan Fortier, 42, and Samir Drissi Atmani, 29, will all face charges of first-degree murder and forcible confinement.

During the investigation, police conducted 13 searches in Montreal, Laval, Barraute and Rivière-Héva, and seized nearly 9 lbs of cocaine, one firearm, and over $233,000.

The arrests were made in Montreal, Mascouche, Napierville and Shawinigan.

Those arrested will appear in court on Oct. 15.