12 to 17-year-olds given green light to move up 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose appointments

Quebec teens aged 12 to 17 can now move up their appointments for the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, confirmed Health Minister Christian Dubé in a tweet Thursday morning.

The age group will now have to wait four weeks in between doses, down from the previous eight.

Bonne nouvelle �� Les jeunes de 12-17 ans peuvent maintenant devancer leur rendez-vous à 4 semaines et + sur ClicSanté, comme l’ensemble des Québécois adultes.



La Santé publique a donné son accord.



Cette possibilité offre une plus grande flexibilité.

“This possibility offers greater flexibility,” wrote Dubé in French.

This is the last age group allowed to bring up their second doses; all adults in Quebec have already been permitted to do so.

As of Thursday morning, 77 per cent of teens between 12 and 17-years-old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine; six per cent have received two doses.

Anyone looking to reschedule their appointment should consult the Quebec government’s official website.