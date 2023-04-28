iHeartRadio
12-year-old boy missing since Thursday afternoon in Sherbrooke, Que.


Police in Sherbrooke, Que. are searching for missing 12-year-old Felix Alepins. His family fears for his safety. SOURCE: SPS

Sherbrooke police (SPS) have reported a 12-year-old boy missing since Thursday afternoon.

The SPS said that Felix Alepins was last seen at 5:15 p.m. on Ontario Street, where his home is located.

Police say his family is concerned for his safety.

Felix Alepins has blue eyes and brown hair. He is 5'6" and weighs about 100 pounds.

At the time of his disappearance, the child was wearing a black cotton jumper, grey trousers and carrying a dark backpack.

Anyone with information about this disappearance is asked to contact the Sherbrooke Police Service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 28, 2023. 

