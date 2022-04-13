12-year-old dies after being hit by bus in Longueuil

A 12-year-old child has died after being hit by a bus in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

According to Longueuil police (SPAL), the incident happened at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Roland-Therrien Boulevard and du Tremblay Road, near the courthouse.

"Our officers rapidly arrived on scene and they confirmed that a young 12-year-old victim was deadly hit by the bus," said François Boucher, a spokesperson with Longueuil police.

He says it's not yet clear if the girl was on her way to school or another location.

The investigation into the events leading up to the incident is ongoing and the area is currently closed to traffic.

The bus driver was transported to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police initially identified the victim as a woman in her 20s.

