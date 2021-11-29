12 years after arrest for defrauding City of Montreal, consultant Benoit Bissonnette pleads guilty

Former Montreal consultant Benoit Bissonnette pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the city on Monday.

Bissonette was arrested, along with former computer department manager Gilles Parent, in 2009 for allegedly defrauding the City of Montreal of up to $10 million for city computer contracts between 2006 and 2008.

They were charged with fraud, breach of trust and making false documents.

The Marteau Squad (later the permanent anti-corruption unit) arrested Bissonnette and Parent.

A first trial was quashed by the Quebec Court of Appeal in 2015, and a second was stopped in 2020. Bissonnette finally pleaded guilty before Quebec Superior Court justice Mario Longpré.

Parent was convicted of fraud in 2012 and sentenced to six years in prison.