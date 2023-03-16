iHeartRadio
9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal


image.jpg

More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning.

The three-floor building on the corner of du Port Street and Place d'Youville contains condos and an architectural firm. 

According to Martin Guilbault, operations chief for the Montreal fire department (SSIM), at least nine people were transported to hospital.

"We don't know the kind of injuries they have, but none of them are life-threatening injuries," he said.

The blaze began around 5:45 a.m. Around 7:30 a.m. Guilbault said firefighters were focused largely on preventing the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. 

"That's why we have [so] many firefighters on the scene," he said.

By 9 a.m., most of the flames were extinguished. 

Guilbault said it's "too early" to determine the cause of the fire. 

Stephanie Hlavin, a tourist from North Carolina, was staying at a neighbouring hotel when the fire broke out.

"At first you're like, 'oh, it's just another hotel alarm' -- I've been in one many times before. But we smelled smoke, so we just got up, scrambled, went ouside," she recounted.

"Immediately, the smoke was really overwhelming, we had to move down the street. It was really frightening." 

This is a developing story. More to come.

With files from CTV's Olivia O'Malley. 

