129 new COVID cases in Quebec, including 72 in Montreal

For a fourth day in a row, the daily COVID-19 case count in Quebec is in the triple digits.

It rose to 129 on Wednesday, with 72 of those new cases in Montreal and another 31 in the Montérégie region.

Across the province, three more new deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 5,636.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications also continued to trend downward — 285 people are now in hospital, down 10 from Tuesday.

22 people remain in intensive care, a drop of one from Tuesday.