13-month-old baby suffers serious injuries after balcony collapses in Laval

The Laval Police department (SPL) file photo. SOURCE: SPL

A 13-month-old baby was taken to hospital in serious condition Saturday evening after falling from a third-floor balcony of a Laval residence.

Laval police received a 911 call to report the balcony had collapsed at around 5:30 p.m.

Along with the child, there were three other family members standing on the balcony. 

All of them were rushed to hospital. 

While the baby's injuries are serious, Laval police say the child's life is not in danger. 

Officers remained on the scene on Hotel-de-Ville Blvd. into the evening to determine why exactly the structure collapsed. 

