13-year-old student dies at private school in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.

A 13-year-old private school student in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu died in an "unfortunate event" on Monday afternoon, according to the school's Facebook page.

A post on the Marcellin-Champagnat Secondary School page said that the student was confirmed dead by medical authorities and that support services are in place for students at the school.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu police said that a coroner's investigation is underway. It would not give any further information.

According to Noovo Info the victim was a girl who fell from the third floor of the school.

Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville said the student's death "deeply upsets" him.

"I want to offer my deepest condolences to her family and loved ones," he wrote on X. "I am also thinking of all her classmates and friends at school as well as the staff of the institution."

The school wrote that out of respect for the student and loved ones, it would not make any further comments.

Le décès de l’élève de l'école Marcellin-Champagnat à Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu me bouleverse profondément.



Je veux offrir mes plus sincères condoléances à sa famille et à ses proches. Je pense aussi à tous ses camarades et amis de l’école ainsi qu’au personnel de l’institution.