iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

14-year-old boy in critical condition after being stabbed in Montreal suburb

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition in the hospital after he was stabbed in an apartment building in the Montreal suburb of Cote-Saint-Luc on Sunday.

The call came into the Montreal police (SPVM) at around 12:10 p.m. and officers responded to an apartment building on Westminster Ave. and Cote Saint Luc Rd.

"It was a conflict in the hall that escalated, and he got stabbed." SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Brabant said the teenager was conscious while in transport to the hospital, but he remains in critical condition.

Police found the 40-year-old male suspect in the basement of the building and arrested him.

He was transported to a detention centre where he will be met by investigators.

Brabant could not say if the man was related to the teenager, as investigators try to determine the circumstances leading to the assault.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error