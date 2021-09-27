iHeartRadio
14-year-old boy missing from Brossard

Justin Alejandro Vélandia Gaitan was last seen Sept. 25, 2021.

Longueuil police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a missing 14-year-old boy.

Justin Alejandro Vélandia Gaitan was last seen Saturday morning at his home in Brossard, on the South Shore of Montreal. Police say he could be spotted in Montreal.

The boy is white, 5’5” tall (1.64 metres), weighs 148 lbs. (67 kgs.) and has brown hair and eyes. He speaks French and Spanish. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a white shirt. He has a blue Adidas backpack.

Anyone who spots the teenager is asked to call 911 immediately.

