14-year-old boy reported missing in Montreal
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Idriss Seggate, 14, who was last seen leaving his family's Ahuntsic home on Dec. 11 at around 2:30 p.m.
Seggatte was wearing a shiny black coat, faded gray jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a handbag.
Police say Seggatte is of Moroccan descent, stands at 5"8' (1.73 metres), weighs 140 lbs (63.5 kilograms), has brown eyes, and shoulder-length curly black hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact their neighbourhood police station. Seggatte's family fears for his safety.