14-year-old boy reported missing in Montreal

Idriss Seggate, 14, was last seen on Dec. 11 around 2:30 p.m. leaving his family's home in Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood. (Photo: Montreal Police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Idriss Seggate, 14, who was last seen leaving his family's Ahuntsic home on Dec. 11 at around 2:30 p.m.

Seggatte was wearing a shiny black coat, faded gray jeans, black shoes, and was carrying a handbag. 

Police say Seggatte is of Moroccan descent, stands at 5"8' (1.73 metres), weighs 140 lbs (63.5 kilograms), has brown eyes, and shoulder-length curly black hair. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or contact their neighbourhood police station. Seggatte's family fears for his safety. 

