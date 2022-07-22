iHeartRadio
14-year-old girl drowns at Super Aqua Club in Quebec

image.jpeg

A 14-year-old girl drowned Friday at the Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, Que., in the Laurentians.

First responders were called to the scene around 5 p.m. after the teen was found unconscious by lifeguards, who attempted to resuscitate her.

She was taken to the Saint-Eustache hospital before being transferred to the Sainte-Justine hospital in Montreal, where she was later pronounced dead.

A section of the Super Aqua Club was evacuated as police investigated the scene and interviewed witnesses.

The girl was accompanied by her two adult sisters.

They were the ones who notified rescuers that she was missing after she went down a slide that emptied into a man-made lake.

According to Deux-Montagnes police, the drowning appears to be accidental. 

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 22, 2022.

