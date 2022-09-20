iHeartRadio
14-year-old injured in Blainville, Que. police chase has died

Blainville police car. (CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria. Oct. 23, 2012)

A minor who was seriously injured during an intervention with Blainville, Que. police on Aug. 14 has died.

Quebec's police watchdog (BEI) did not share any further information about the investigation, which is still ongoing.

On Aug. 14, following a violation of the Highway Safety Code, a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on De la Seigneurie Boulevard in Blainville, about 30 minutes northwest of Montreal.

The driver accelerated to flee and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver collided with a concrete block near the intersection of Industriel Boulevard and Rolland-Brière Street.

Two of the vehicle's four occupants, including the driver, were seriously injured.

The BEI is supported by Quebec provincial police (SQ) in its investigation.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Sept. 20, 2022. 

