14-year-old stabbing victim's condition upgraded

image (20)

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- A 14-year-old boy's life is no longer in danger after being stabbed in an apartment building in the Montreal Suburb of Cote-St-Luc on Sunday. 

The call came into the Montreal police (SPVM) at around 12:10 p.m. and officers responded to an apartment building on Westminster Ave. and Cote Saint Luc Rd.

"It was a conflict in the hall that escalated, and he got stabbed." SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

Brabant said the teenager was conscious while in transport to the hospital. He was initially said to be in critical condition but police said their life is no longer in danger later in the day. 

Police found a 40-year-old male suspect in the basement of the building and arrested him.

He was transported to a detention centre where he was later interrogated and released.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect.  

